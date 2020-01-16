Norway Savings Bank Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 473.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,570. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE KO remained flat at $$56.71 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,573,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.