Norway Savings Bank Invests $165,000 in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock remained flat at $$25.30 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,120. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

