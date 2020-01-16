Norway Savings Bank Purchases 150 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,528 shares of company stock worth $15,088,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,908. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $96.25.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

