Norway Savings Bank Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $172.53. 2,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.60. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.49 and a twelve month high of $171.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

