Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,675 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Apache were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 14,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,034,000 after purchasing an additional 720,427 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 731,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 574,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 336,856 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

