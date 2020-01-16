Notis McConarty Edward Reduces Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.39.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $241.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.80. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

