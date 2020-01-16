Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

NUAN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. 229,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,825,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,212 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,571 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3,988.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,050,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,960,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

