Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Gap Up to $19.35

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.35. Nuance Communications shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 172,563 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $218,312.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

