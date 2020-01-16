Nuggets (NUG) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nuggets has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $729,784.00 and approximately $511.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.81 or 0.03610839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00193626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00126492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.