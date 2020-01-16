Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14, 2,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 56,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 12.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 150.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD)

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.