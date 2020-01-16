Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.50

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.50 and traded as low as $15.45. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 21,471 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,723,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,194,000 after purchasing an additional 522,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 625,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 83,984 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 158,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

