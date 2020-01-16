NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Short Interest Up 10.0% in December

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NV5 Global stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.65. 227,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,982. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $144,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,831.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NV5 Global by 205.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

