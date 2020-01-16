Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $421,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $83,114,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and sold 1,000,820 shares valued at $5,343,549. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,574 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,001,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 157,167 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,579,000 after acquiring an additional 375,837 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 860,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,782. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

