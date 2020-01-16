Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $178.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.35. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

