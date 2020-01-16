OLD National Bancorp IN Has $9.25 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3,065,308.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 735,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after buying an additional 735,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,356,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,508,000 after buying an additional 367,770 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,897,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,789,000 after buying an additional 178,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,426,000.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,973. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $67.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

