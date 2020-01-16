OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in International Paper were worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,959,000 after buying an additional 741,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,623,000 after buying an additional 1,061,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after buying an additional 2,104,748 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,561,000 after buying an additional 476,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,200,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,627,000 after buying an additional 182,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.35. 3,171,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

