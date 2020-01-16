Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 414,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $442,895.51. Insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830 in the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after buying an additional 3,059,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after acquiring an additional 855,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 465,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 267,876 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,027.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after buying an additional 235,365 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

