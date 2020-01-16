Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce sales of $31.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.30 million and the lowest is $26.46 million. Omeros reported sales of $22.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $109.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.84 million to $114.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $148.49 million, with estimates ranging from $102.48 million to $194.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,959. Omeros has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $738.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

