Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Shares Down 8.5%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was down 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.21, approximately 20,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,946,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

