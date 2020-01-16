ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

ONEOK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 118.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ONEOK to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

