OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Short Interest Update

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 527,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

ONE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.91. 26,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,817. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.