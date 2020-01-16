oOh!Media (ASX:OML) Trading 1.4% Higher

oOh!Media Ltd (ASX:OML)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.77 ($2.67) and last traded at A$3.74 ($2.65), 970,414 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.69 ($2.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of $891.42 million and a PE ratio of 42.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

oOh!Media Company Profile (ASX:OML)

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafés, pubs, universities, office buildings, and gyms; classic and digital street furniture signs; classic and digital rail, and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, including rail; and online sites for millennials, students, flyers, small businesses, and city-based audiences.

