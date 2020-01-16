OP Coin (OPC) Hits Market Cap of $6,407.00

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, OP Coin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One OP Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. OP Coin has a market cap of $6,407.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00058142 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00075393 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,739.43 or 1.00577483 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00055582 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001523 BTC.

About OP Coin

OP Coin (CRYPTO:OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info . The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OP Coin

OP Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

