OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 3.4% of OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 727.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period.

REET traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $27.96. 2,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,430. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6555 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. This is a positive change from iShares Global REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

