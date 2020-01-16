OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 124,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,832.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 321,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,124,000 after acquiring an additional 305,225 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $221.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.75 and a 200-day moving average of $193.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $629.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.04.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

