Orbitcoin Hits Market Cap of $767,978.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $767,978.00 and approximately $5,465.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002701 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.01432366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056914 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00034980 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00228966 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00074493 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.