Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.22 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002516 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $704,161.00 and $2,886.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

