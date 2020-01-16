Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OR. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.89.

Shares of TSE:OR traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 147,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,998. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.80. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.47.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$109.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently -15.84%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

