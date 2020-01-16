OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:PROSY stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43.

International Internet Assets of Naspers Limited comprises the business of providing Internet services, including online classifieds, payments, food delivery, e-retail, travel, education, social, and Internet platforms sectors. The asset is located in the Netherlands. Prosus N.V., operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

