Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OC. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at $48,205,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,656,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 82.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,135,000 after buying an additional 1,585,968 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,906,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

