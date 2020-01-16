Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OC. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.
Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $68.72.
In other Owens Corning news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at $48,205,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,656,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 82.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,135,000 after buying an additional 1,585,968 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,906,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
See Also: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.