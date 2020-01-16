Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $4.50 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 256.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.05.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,439.20 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,442.63. The stock has a market cap of $986.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,356.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,248.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

