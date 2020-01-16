Pact Group (ASX:PGH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.69

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $2.76. Pact Group shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 529,520 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.69 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.55. The stock has a market cap of $939.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.20.

In other Pact Group news, insider Carmen Chua bought 15,000 shares of Pact Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.72 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$40,800.00 ($28,936.17).

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company operates in two segments, Pact Australia and Pact International. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

