Page Arthur B Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Page Arthur B trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.7% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 1,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,439.20 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,442.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $986.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,356.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1,248.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

