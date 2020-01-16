PAL Network (PAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $205,283.00

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. PAL Network has a total market cap of $205,283.00 and $36.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAL Network token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including DOBI trade, CoinBene, Bilaxy and DEx.top. During the last week, PAL Network has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.03605776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00203013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00130486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PAL Network

PAL Network’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network . PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET . The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet

PAL Network Token Trading

PAL Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, DEx.top, CoinBene, CPDAX and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

