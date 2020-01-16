Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Palatin Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,365. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,318,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 329,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,460,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 246,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

