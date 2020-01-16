Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.88.

BA stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.00. 4,017,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $319.55 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.82 and a 200-day moving average of $353.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

