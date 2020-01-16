Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,683,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.37. 6,570,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $103.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

