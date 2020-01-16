Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 4,015 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.43. 9,865,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,087,132. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

