Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.6% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 8.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 0.4% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $82.66. 2,423,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

