Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,165 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 609.2% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.00. 1,393,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.24 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

