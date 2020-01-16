Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,405 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 147,054 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $203,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,554. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

