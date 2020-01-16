Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $95.10. 1,441,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,271. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.70 and a one year high of $95.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

