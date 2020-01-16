Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$27.93 and last traded at C$28.00, approximately 87,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 484,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.70.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 205.51.
Pan American Silver Company Profile (TSE:PAAS)
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.
