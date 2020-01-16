Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$27.93 and last traded at C$28.00, approximately 87,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 484,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 205.51.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Martin Wafforn sold 7,955 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.08, for a total transaction of C$223,376.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$882,357.84. Also, Senior Officer Michael Steinmann sold 3,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total value of C$72,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,471 shares in the company, valued at C$2,363,304. Insiders have sold 15,531 shares of company stock worth $422,696 in the last 90 days.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

