Parachute Market Cap Tops $126,710.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $126,710.00 and $1,284.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Parachute has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Token Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,093,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

