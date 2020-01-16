Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Parke Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

PKBK traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $262.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $25,829.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,217.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $180,610. Corporate insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 114,105 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $936,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 19.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

