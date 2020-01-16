Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Receives Outperform Rating from Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.46.

PE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,867. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 29,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 992,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 380,800.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 79,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

