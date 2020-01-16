Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Partner Communications an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $693.04 million, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

