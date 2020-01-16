Pascal Price Reaches $0.0359 (PASC)

Pascal (CURRENCY:PASC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Pascal has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Pascal has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $19,661.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pascal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CHAOEX and TOKOK.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pascal alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.03604893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00204694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037096 BTC.

Pascal Coin Profile

Pascal (CRYPTO:PASC) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 29,944,650 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin . The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org . The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Pascal Coin Trading

Pascal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX, TOKOK and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pascal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pascal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pascal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.