PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44, 449,934 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,161,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 54.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 174.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 714,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth $59,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.
