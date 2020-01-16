PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44, 449,934 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,161,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 54.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 174.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 714,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth $59,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

