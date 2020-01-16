PAXEX Trading Down 44.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 44.9% against the US dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,078.00 and $91.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006357 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 187.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

